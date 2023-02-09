Virinchi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 81.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.

Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2021.

Virinchi shares closed at 38.75 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.