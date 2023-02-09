English
    Virinchi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.19 crore in December 2022 down 3.38% from Rs. 81.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2022 down 4.35% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.

    Virinchi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.1979.0181.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.1979.0181.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.694.115.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.583.25-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6024.8925.14
    Depreciation13.8219.0011.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3023.8427.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.213.9211.89
    Other Income1.270.851.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.484.7713.48
    Interest8.187.065.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.30-2.297.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.30-2.297.64
    Tax1.381.251.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.92-3.546.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.92-3.546.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.06-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.00-3.486.27
    Equity Share Capital83.4981.1439.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.73-0.431.59
    Diluted EPS0.73-0.431.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.73-0.431.59
    Diluted EPS0.73-0.431.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited