Virinchi Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.96 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.96 crore in December 2021 down 1.98% from Rs. 83.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021 up 571.21% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021 up 2.14% from Rs. 24.80 crore in December 2020.

Virinchi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in December 2020.

Virinchi shares closed at 137.35 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 125.53% returns over the last 6 months and 179.17% over the last 12 months.