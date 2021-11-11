Virgo Polymers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.36 crore, up 53.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.36 crore in September 2021 up 53.89% from Rs. 19.08 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 77.06% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021 down 22.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in September 2020.