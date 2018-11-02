Virgo Polymers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 27.67% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in September 2018 down 27.67% from Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2018 up 35.63% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2018 up 75.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2017.
Virgo Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2017.
|
|Virgo Polymers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.30
|26.03
|35.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.68
|Total Income From Operations
|26.30
|26.03
|36.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.18
|12.78
|10.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.90
|5.11
|18.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.07
|-0.14
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.99
|2.20
|1.74
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.22
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.99
|5.67
|5.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.18
|0.28
|Other Income
|1.05
|1.66
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.00
|1.84
|0.47
|Interest
|0.41
|0.49
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.59
|1.35
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.59
|1.35
|0.17
|Tax
|0.44
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|1.27
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|1.27
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|10.14
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.44
|3.81
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.44
|3.81
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.44
|3.81
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.44
|3.81
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited