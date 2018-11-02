Virgo Polymers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 27.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in September 2018 down 27.67% from Rs. 36.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2018 up 35.63% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2018 up 75.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2017.

Virgo Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2017.