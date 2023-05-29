Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 6441.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 up 201.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Virgo Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.