Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 6441.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 up 201.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
Virgo Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.
|Virgo Polymers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.14
|33.34
|31.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.14
|33.34
|31.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.54
|9.38
|12.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.63
|15.32
|7.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.14
|0.44
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.76
|4.04
|4.07
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.30
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.57
|4.89
|6.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.20
|-1.03
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|-0.92
|0.58
|Interest
|0.30
|0.68
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.97
|-1.60
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.97
|-1.60
|0.04
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.99
|-1.60
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.99
|-1.60
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.85
|-4.78
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|-4.78
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.85
|-4.78
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|5.85
|-4.78
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited