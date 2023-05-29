English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.14 crore in March 2023 up 45.35% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2023 up 6441.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 up 201.18% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

    Virgo Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

    Virgo Polymers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.1433.3431.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.1433.3431.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.549.3812.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.6315.327.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.140.440.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.764.044.07
    Depreciation0.290.300.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.574.896.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.20-1.030.46
    Other Income0.080.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.27-0.920.58
    Interest0.300.680.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.97-1.600.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.97-1.600.04
    Tax-0.020.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.99-1.600.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.99-1.600.03
    Equity Share Capital3.403.343.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.85-4.780.15
    Diluted EPS5.85-4.780.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.85-4.780.15
    Diluted EPS5.85-4.780.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Virgo Polymers #Virgo Polymers (India)
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am