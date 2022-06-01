Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 86.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.
Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.
|Virgo Polymers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.06
|32.24
|25.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.06
|32.24
|25.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.08
|14.91
|12.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.43
|5.54
|5.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|0.27
|-1.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.07
|3.66
|3.31
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.28
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.61
|6.66
|5.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.92
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|1.01
|0.66
|Interest
|0.54
|0.73
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.28
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.28
|0.36
|Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.22
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.22
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.66
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.66
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.15
|0.66
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.15
|0.66
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited