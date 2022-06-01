Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore, up 20.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore in March 2022 up 20.56% from Rs. 25.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 86.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2021.

Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2021.