Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, down 38.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in March 2020 down 38.68% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 35.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 down 48.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.
Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.
|Virgo Polymers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.28
|23.40
|23.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.28
|23.40
|23.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.13
|11.96
|12.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.70
|3.67
|2.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.77
|-1.19
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.76
|2.75
|2.52
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.85
|5.22
|5.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.77
|1.05
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.80
|1.13
|Interest
|0.50
|0.68
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.12
|0.19
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.09
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.09
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm