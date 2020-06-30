Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, down 38.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in March 2020 down 38.68% from Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 35.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2020 down 48.53% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.

Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.