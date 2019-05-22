Virgo Polymers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore, down 7.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.29 crore in March 2019 down 7.44% from Rs. 25.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 83.29% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2018.

Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2018.