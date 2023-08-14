Virgo Polymers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.27 crore, down 31.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.27 crore in June 2023 down 31.95% from Rs. 32.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 166.15% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 13.59% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

Virgo Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.