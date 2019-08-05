Virgo Polymers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore in June 2019 down 12.65% from Rs. 26.03 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 96.08% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2019 down 60.19% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2018.
Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2018.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:28 pm