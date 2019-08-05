Virgo Polymers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore, down 12.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.74 crore in June 2019 down 12.65% from Rs. 26.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 down 96.08% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2019 down 60.19% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2018.

Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.81 in June 2018.