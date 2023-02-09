Virgo Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 821.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 148.06% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.
|
|Virgo Polymers (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.34
|57.96
|32.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.34
|57.96
|32.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.38
|15.15
|14.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.32
|30.56
|5.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|-0.63
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.04
|4.90
|3.66
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.28
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.89
|6.51
|6.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|1.20
|0.92
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|1.31
|1.01
|Interest
|0.68
|0.77
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|0.54
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|0.54
|0.28
|Tax
|0.00
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.60
|0.46
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.60
|0.46
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|3.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|1.38
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|--
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.78
|1.38
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-4.78
|--
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited