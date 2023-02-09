Virgo Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 821.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 148.06% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.