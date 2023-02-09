 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virgo Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 821.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 148.06% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Virgo Polymers (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.34 57.96 32.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.34 57.96 32.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.38 15.15 14.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.32 30.56 5.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 -0.63 0.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.04 4.90 3.66
Depreciation 0.30 0.28 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.89 6.51 6.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.03 1.20 0.92
Other Income 0.11 0.11 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 1.31 1.01
Interest 0.68 0.77 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.60 0.54 0.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.60 0.54 0.28
Tax 0.00 0.08 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 0.46 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 0.46 0.22
Equity Share Capital 3.34 3.34 3.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.78 1.38 0.66
Diluted EPS -4.78 -- 0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.78 1.38 0.66
Diluted EPS -4.78 -- 0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited