    Virgo Polymers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Polymers (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.34 crore in December 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 32.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 down 821.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 148.06% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    Virgo Polymers (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.3457.9632.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.3457.9632.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.3815.1514.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.3230.565.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-0.630.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.044.903.66
    Depreciation0.300.280.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.896.516.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.031.200.92
    Other Income0.110.110.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.921.311.01
    Interest0.680.770.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.600.540.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.600.540.28
    Tax0.000.080.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.600.460.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.600.460.22
    Equity Share Capital3.343.343.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.781.380.66
    Diluted EPS-4.78--0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.781.380.66
    Diluted EPS-4.78--0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
