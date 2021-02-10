Virgo Polymers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.85 crore, up 1.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.85 crore in December 2020 up 1.92% from Rs. 23.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 34.19% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 down 18.45% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

Virgo Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.