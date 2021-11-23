Virgo Global Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 93.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2021 down 93.68% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 30.22% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Virgo Global shares closed at 0.43 on November 02, 2020 (BSE)