Virgo Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, up 154.43% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.01 10.33 7.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.01 10.33 7.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.28 8.62 3.28 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.20 1.66 2.54 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.43 0.07 0.23 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 -0.01 1.03 Other Income -0.02 0.06 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.05 1.05 Interest 0.11 -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.05 1.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.05 1.05 Tax 0.01 0.01 0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 0.04 1.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 0.04 1.01 Equity Share Capital 4.20 4.20 4.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.04 0.96 Diluted EPS -0.03 0.04 0.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.04 0.96 Diluted EPS -0.03 0.04 0.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited