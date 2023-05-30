English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Virgo Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, up 154.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore in March 2023 up 154.43% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 103.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 92.38% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.Virgo Global shares closed at 16.64 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 416.77% returns over the last 6 months
    Virgo Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.0110.337.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.0110.337.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.288.623.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.662.54
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.430.070.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-0.011.03
    Other Income-0.020.060.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.051.05
    Interest0.11--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.051.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.051.05
    Tax0.010.010.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.041.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.041.01
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.040.96
    Diluted EPS-0.030.040.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.040.96
    Diluted EPS-0.030.040.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Virgo Global
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm