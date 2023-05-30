Virgo Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore, up 154.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:Net Sales at Rs 18.01 crore in March 2023 up 154.43% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 103.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 92.38% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.
|Virgo Global shares closed at 16.64 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 416.77% returns over the last 6 months
|Virgo Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.01
|10.33
|7.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.01
|10.33
|7.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.28
|8.62
|3.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.66
|2.54
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|0.07
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.01
|1.03
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.05
|1.05
|Interest
|0.11
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.05
|1.05
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.04
|1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.04
|1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.96
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited