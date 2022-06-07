Virgo Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 254.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2022 up 254.34% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 15.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 down 13.93% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2021.

Virgo Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2021.

Virgo Global shares closed at 0.43 on November 02, 2020 (BSE)