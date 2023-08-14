Virgo Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore, up 52.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.61 crore in June 2023 up 52.71% from Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 106.91% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 108.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Virgo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

Virgo Global shares closed at 6.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.56% returns over the last 6 months and 867.16% over the last 12 months.