Virgo Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 319.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in June 2022 up 319.73% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 531.79% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 600% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Virgo Global shares closed at 0.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)