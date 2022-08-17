Virgo Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, up 319.73% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in June 2022 up 319.73% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 531.79% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 down 600% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
Virgo Global shares closed at 0.70 on August 16, 2022 (BSE)
|Virgo Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.30
|7.08
|1.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.30
|7.08
|1.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|3.28
|1.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|2.54
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.23
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|1.03
|-0.11
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|1.05
|-0.11
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|1.05
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|1.05
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|1.01
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|1.01
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.96
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.96
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.96
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.96
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited