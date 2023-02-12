 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virgo Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 54.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 105.02% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 106.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Virgo Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.33 7.84 6.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.33 7.84 6.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.62 6.65 3.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.66 0.04 3.73
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.18 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.98 -0.74
Other Income 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.98 -0.74
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 0.98 -0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 0.98 -0.74
Tax 0.01 0.06 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.04 0.91 -0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.04 0.91 -0.74
Equity Share Capital 4.20 4.20 4.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.87 -0.70
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.87 -0.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 0.87 -0.70
Diluted EPS 0.04 0.87 -0.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited