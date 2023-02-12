Virgo Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 54.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 105.02% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 106.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.