Virgo Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 54.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 105.02% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 106.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Virgo Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

Virgo Global shares closed at 7.36 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 998.51% returns over the last 6 months