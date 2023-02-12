English
    Virgo Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore, up 54.04% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 54.04% from Rs. 6.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 105.02% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 106.76% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    Virgo Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.337.846.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.337.846.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.626.653.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.660.043.73
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.180.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.98-0.74
    Other Income0.06----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.98-0.74
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.98-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.98-0.74
    Tax0.010.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.91-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.91-0.74
    Equity Share Capital4.204.204.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.87-0.70
    Diluted EPS0.040.87-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.87-0.70
    Diluted EPS0.040.87-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited