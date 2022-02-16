Virgo Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore in December 2021 up 9.99% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.16% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.

Virgo Global shares closed at 0.43 on November 02, 2020 (BSE)