Virgo Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore, up 9.99% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.71 crore in December 2021 up 9.99% from Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.53% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.16% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020.
Virgo Global shares closed at 0.43 on November 02, 2020 (BSE)
|Virgo Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.71
|0.24
|6.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.71
|0.24
|6.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.64
|0.24
|6.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.73
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|1.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.07
|-2.29
|Other Income
|--
|--
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.07
|-1.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-0.07
|-1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|-0.07
|-1.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-0.07
|-1.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-0.07
|-1.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.07
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.07
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.07
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.07
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited