Virgo Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.10 crore, up 771.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.10 crore in December 2020 up 771.59% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 down 219.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2020 down 221.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Virgo Global shares closed at 0.43 on November 02, 2020 (BSE)