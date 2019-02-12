Virgo Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 230.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virgo Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in December 2018 up 230.56% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 3106.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
Virgo Global shares closed at 2.83 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 214.44% returns over the last 6 months and 607.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Virgo Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.59
|8.65
|2.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.59
|8.65
|2.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.65
|8.50
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.12
|0.01
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.10
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.10
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.10
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.10
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.07
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.07
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.20
|4.20
|4.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.07
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|0.07
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|0.07
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited