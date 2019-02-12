Virgo Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 230.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in December 2018 up 230.56% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 3106.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Virgo Global shares closed at 2.83 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 214.44% returns over the last 6 months and 607.50% over the last 12 months.