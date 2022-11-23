Virat Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 32.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 32.05% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 45.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Virat Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)