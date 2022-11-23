English
    Virat Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 32.05% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2022 down 32.05% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 45.87% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    Virat Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

    Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)

    Virat Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.260.36
    Other Operating Income0.000.00--
    Total Income From Operations0.240.270.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.01--0.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.060.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.180.27
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.190.27
    Interest0.020.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.170.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.170.27
    Tax0.060.030.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.140.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.140.26
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.110.20
    Diluted EPS0.110.110.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.110.20
    Diluted EPS0.110.110.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

