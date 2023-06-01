Virat Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 19.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 19.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 25.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 42.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)