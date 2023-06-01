Virat Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 19.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Leasing are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 19.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 25.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 42.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)
|Virat Leasing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|0.24
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|0.24
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.26
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.29
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.05
|-0.28
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.05
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.05
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.04
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.04
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.04
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.04
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited