    Virat Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 19.59% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Leasing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 19.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 25.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 42.31% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)

    Virat Leasing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.240.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.240.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.010.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.260.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.03-0.29
    Other Income----0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.03-0.26
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.37-0.05-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.37-0.05-0.28
    Tax-0.090.000.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.05-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.05-0.38
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.04-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.04-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.04-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.04-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm