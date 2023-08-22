Virat Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 6.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 6.54% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 45.11% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Virat Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)