Virat Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 91.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 91.85% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 89.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 90% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Virat Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)