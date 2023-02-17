 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Virat Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 147.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Leasing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 147.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 163.31% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 123.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021. Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)
Virat Leasing
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.250.10
Other Operating Income--0.00--
Total Income From Operations0.240.240.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.01--0.03
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.010.010.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.260.02-0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.210.14
Other Income--0.00-0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.210.13
Interest0.020.020.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.200.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.050.200.12
Tax0.000.060.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.140.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.140.08
Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.040.110.06
Diluted EPS-0.040.11--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.040.110.06
Diluted EPS-0.040.11--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm