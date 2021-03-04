Virat Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 23.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 23.04% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 36.97% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Virat Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Virat Leasing shares closed at 12.50 on March 15, 2019 (BSE)