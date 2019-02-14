Virat Leasing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 59.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 59.68% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 62.48% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 65.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Virat Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2017.

Virat Leasing shares closed at 10.00 on June 01, 2015 (BSE)