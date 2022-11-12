Virat Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in September 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 7.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 23.58% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2022 down 17.5% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

Virat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in September 2021.

Virat Ind shares closed at 240.90 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.57% returns over the last 6 months and 274.36% over the last 12 months.