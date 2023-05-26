Virat Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore, up 45.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore in March 2023 up 45.12% from Rs. 6.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 41.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 32.14% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022.

Virat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2022.

Virat Ind shares closed at 220.40 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -5.18% over the last 12 months.