Virat Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, up 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in March 2022 up 42.49% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 813.8% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 127.03% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Virat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Virat Ind shares closed at 221.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)