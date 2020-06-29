Virat Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore, up 1.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.18 crore in March 2020 up 1.25% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020 up 805.08% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.

Virat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2019.

Virat Ind shares closed at 33.80 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -44.59% returns over the last 6 months and -26.44% over the last 12 months.