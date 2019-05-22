Virat Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.11 crore in March 2019 down 9.82% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 91.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019 down 46.46% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2018.

Virat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2018.

Virat Ind shares closed at 60.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.84% returns over the last 6 months and -59.20% over the last 12 months.