Virat Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.85 crore, up 76.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.85 crore in June 2023 up 76.98% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 620.19% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 135.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

Virat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Virat Ind shares closed at 210.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.02% returns over the last 6 months and -4.92% over the last 12 months.