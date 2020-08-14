Virat Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 59.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in June 2020 down 59.19% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020 down 160.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 101.01% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019.
Virat Ind shares closed at 30.70 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.13% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.
|Virat Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.75
|6.18
|6.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.75
|6.18
|6.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.27
|2.22
|2.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|0.12
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|1.20
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.49
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|2.06
|1.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|0.09
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.27
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.36
|0.52
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|0.33
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|0.33
|0.51
|Tax
|-0.21
|0.06
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.27
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.27
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|4.92
|4.92
|4.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.52
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.52
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.52
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.52
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm