Virat Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 59.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in June 2020 down 59.19% from Rs. 6.73 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2020 down 160.05% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 101.01% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2019.

Virat Ind shares closed at 30.70 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.13% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.