Virat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore, up 98.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore in December 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.