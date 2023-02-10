Virat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore, up 98.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore in December 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Virat Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

Virat Ind shares closed at 260.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.25% returns over the last 6 months and 217.07% over the last 12 months.