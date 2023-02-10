English
    Virat Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore, up 98.42% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virat Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.14 crore in December 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 39.49% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 20.59% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    Virat Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.148.047.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.148.047.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.775.422.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.41-2.970.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.301.23
    Depreciation0.380.380.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.493.331.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.580.57
    Other Income0.240.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.610.62
    Interest0.040.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.810.590.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.810.590.61
    Tax0.260.130.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.560.460.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.560.460.40
    Equity Share Capital4.924.924.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.910.82
    Diluted EPS1.110.910.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.110.910.82
    Diluted EPS1.110.910.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited