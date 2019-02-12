Virat Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore, down 26.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.95 crore in December 2018 down 26.31% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 down 70.74% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 down 51.35% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.

Virat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2017.

Virat Ind shares closed at 60.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.66% returns over the last 6 months and -68.13% over the last 12 months.