Virat Crane Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, up 20.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in March 2023 up 20.92% from Rs. 26.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 17.33% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 down 17.19% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

Virat Crane EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

Virat Crane shares closed at 30.86 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and 0.85% over the last 12 months.