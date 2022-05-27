Virat Crane Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore, up 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.40 crore in March 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 23.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2022 down 39.07% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

Virat Crane EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2021.

Virat Crane shares closed at 30.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)