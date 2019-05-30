Virat Crane Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.98 crore, down 8.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.98 crore in March 2019 down 8.32% from Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2019 down 18.52% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2019 down 34.32% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2018.

Virat Crane EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2018.

Virat Crane shares closed at 30.95 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months and -46.08% over the last 12 months.