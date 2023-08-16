Virat Crane Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore, up 10.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.63 crore in June 2023 up 10.86% from Rs. 29.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 down 0.97% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022.

Virat Crane EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

Virat Crane shares closed at 40.01 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.65% returns over the last 6 months and 32.92% over the last 12 months.