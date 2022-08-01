Virat Crane Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore, up 62.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore in June 2022 up 62.03% from Rs. 18.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 36.75% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2022 up 32.64% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

Virat Crane EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2021.

Virat Crane shares closed at 29.95 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)