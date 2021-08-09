Virat Crane Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore, down 8.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.17 crore in June 2021 down 8.84% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2021 down 10.7% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021 down 10.65% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2020.

Virat Crane EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2020.

Virat Crane shares closed at 34.30 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.16% returns over the last 6 months and 85.41% over the last 12 months.